From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Danjuma Sarki, has described the postponement of the scheduled local government election in the state as “unfortunate”.

Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM), Dr Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu had in a meeting with stakeholders on Monday announced the postponement of the local government election earlier scheduled for August 14 to September 4 2021.

According to her, the postponement was inevitable due to the late arrival of the expected battery that would power voting machines from China.

Reacting to this development, Danjuma told Daily Sun that, the postponement may not be unconnected to the “looming fall of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)” in the state should the deletion hold now.

According to Danjuma, “it is unfortunate that an election body like KADSIECOM will be postponing the election for the third time over a flimsy excuse.

“We know that it is either they are not ready or the government of APC is jittering over the possible outcome of polls if allowed to be free and fair.

“But in all these, we are ready. This is the third time they will be postponing this election. KADSIECOM told us the last time that they need enough time to take delivery of the battery from China.

“In fact, we were told that by July 20, the battery would have arrived and everything would have been in place for the conduct of the election, hence, the choice of August 14.

“But the good thing is that we will be waiting. The election must take place. The Kaduna electorate are ready to elect those they believe can represent them well”, he said.

