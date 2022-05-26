From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Hon. Isah Mohammed Ashiru Kudan has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries election held on Wednesday in kaduna to emerge the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Ashiru scored 414 to defeat Sani Sidi with 260, Ramalan Yero with 28, Sani Abbas 15, Haruna Saeed 11 and Shehu Sani with 2, invalid votes 30.

The election lasted till the wee hours of Thursday.

The Returning Officer, Chief Raymond Dabo, former PDP Chairman, plateau state announced the result.