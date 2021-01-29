From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has sent a congratulatory message to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, saying that the people and government of Kaduna State are very proud of him.

The Governor conveyed this in a goodwill message in Kaduna on Friday, in which he lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Major-General Attahiru to lead the Nigerian Army.

Major-General Attahiru, the Governor said, is a product of hard work, commitment, dedication and outstanding professionalism.

Similarly, the Governor congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Ishiaka Amao.

Governor El-rufai wished them the highest success in their crucial new endeavours.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Going further, Governor El-Rufai stated his belief that under the leadership of Major-General Attahiru the Nigerian Army would be taken to even greater levels of proficiency and responsiveness in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

“Governor El-Rufai said the People and Government of Kaduna State were very proud of the new Army Chief, and were optimistic that he would succeed and take the Nigerian Army to greater heights.

“As he wished the new COAS the very best in his new office, Governor El-Rufai highlighted the strategic relationship between Kaduna State and the Nigerian Army, stating that a grand reception would be planned for the incoming Army Chief by the People and Government of Kaduna State”.