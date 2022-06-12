From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a part of his contribution to the well-being of the underprivileged within his reach, a philanthropist, Engr Obadiah Simon Nkom, at the weekend facilitated the enrollment of 120 people into the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme (KSCHS) is saddled with the mandate of providing accessible and qualitative but limited health care services to all residents of the State (both those in the formal and informal sectors) at an affordable cost without stress.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the event in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the philanthropist who is the Director-General, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office said, the beneficiaries were carefully selected from across Manchok, Kaura, Bondong and Zankan wards of the local council based on the need assessment earlier carried out.

Speaking through Executive Director Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, Jerry Adams, Nkom said the gesture was to give back to the community by assisting the less privileged who cannot access good and qualitative Health care adding that, he’s also paying the medical bills of about two hundred people who have been captured in the first phase of the programme.

He appealed to those who might have not benefited in the first and second phases to exercise patience as more people in low-income settings would be captured in due course.

Village Head of Mai-Kajid, MMrBartholomew Bature, thanked the facilitator of the programme, noting that his investment in meeting the health needs of his people was timely and worthy of emulation

He then called on well-meaning sons and daughters of Moroa Chiefdom to also invest more in their people to improve the socio-economic growth of their ancestral home.

Some of the beneficiaries of the gesture appreciated the donor for coming to their aid when they needed it most just as they prayed to God to replenish all he has invested to see that the vulnerable within the community get good and quality health care.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .