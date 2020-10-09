The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested over 100 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists. It also recovered cows, arms and ammunition and rescued 10 victims from hideouts of the bandits.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Muri, said: “The command has launched an operation codenamed ‘Taking the battle to the bandits camps’, with some identified bandits’ camps successfully destroyed. More than 250 bandits were neutralised.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Kafanchan Division arrested three suspects, all of Katsit village in Kataf Local Government, where a group of armed robbers attacked a driver on Kwoi-Kafanchan Road and robbed him of N477,000. The suspects are Micah, Babangida and Habila.

“Also, detectives raided the hideout of a notorious gun runner, Kimwa of Laduga village, Kachia LG. They recovered locally made single barrel guns, 10 live cartridges, two fabricated sub-machine guns (SMG) and 25 rounds of live ammunition.

“SARS operatives raided bandits’ hideout in Kaduna and recovered 5,000 rounds of 7.62 and 39mm live ammunition; 5,000 rounds of 5.56 and 45mm live ammunition; 200 rounds of 9119mm live ammunition; 10 pieces of riot gunners, 50 pieces of bullet helmets; 50 pieces of bullet proof vests and digital communication gadgets. Over 40 suspected bandits were arrested, interrogated and charged to court.

“The men of Maraban Jos Division foiled a kidnapping operation when over 15 hoodlums laid siege on the residence of one Alhaji of Dankande village in Igabi LG. They abducted his wife and daughter.

“Detectives at Jere Division arrested five suspected armed robbers on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway. They raided their hideout at Babbanlayi village, Jere, and recovered cutlass, Ak47 rifles, iron rods and knives.

“SARS operatives arrested four suspects for being in possession of fake 250 bags of fertilizer loaded in a Mercedes Benz truck Reg No MKD621ZN at Bakin Ruwa Rigasa. The fake fertilizer factory is in Benue State.

“Operatives from Kahia Division arrested 10 suspected bandits. They blocked Maro Road between Gadaneji and Antai village in Kachia LG. They attacked a travelling vehicle, shooting at it sporadically before the police detectives swung into action and intercepted them recovering arms from them.”