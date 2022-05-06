Kaduna State Police Command says it arrested 15 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rescued five victims from the bandits in Barakaliah community. It expressed its readiness to eliminate criminals out of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, said: told Daily Sun that on resumption of duty, he immediately took his first official tour to Kaduna / Abuja road with a view to restore public confidence and assure them of their safety throughout the state.

«I visited the scene of the infamous incident of the attack on Abuja/Kaduna bound train to appreciate the sacrifices of our gallant officers, empathise with the victims and see the area of improvement to forestall future occurrence.

“Operatives in Buruku police division had an encounter with the bandits when they blocked the Buruku /Bimin Gwari Road at Kwan tan Ruwa village, Chikun Local Government. The bandits went berserk, shooting indiscriminately in the nearby bush.

“In the process, they abandoned their victims who the police officers rescued unhurt. They have been released to their families.

“Police intercepted a group of armed bandits who forced their way into the Barakaliah. They engaged them in a fierce gun duel and foiled attempted kidnap, but the bandits escaped with bullet wounds.

“Last month, operatives foiled another attack on Akwando, Kachia LG and neutralised the bandits. They recovered AK47 rifles loaded with 17 rounds of the live ammunition from them. One of the bandits was shot while the others escaped.

“Police operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers in Kaduna. Some pump action guns, AK47 rifles and charms were recovered from them. We also arrested some suspects involved in some murder cases and rape cases.”

