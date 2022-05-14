From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of a serving councillor representing Kinkiba ward, Soba Soba Local Government area of Kaduna State Abdulrahman Adamu, for illegally possessing an AK-47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition.

Police Spokesman for the Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige in a statement said the operatives of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Police Command had arrested the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, on Monday during a routine patrol along Galadimawa Road in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The operatives became suspicious of the sack being carried on the motorcycle and were prompted to search it. In the process, a concealed AK47 rifle loaded with six rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition was recovered from the sack and taken into custody alongside the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the identity of the suspect, Abdulrahman Adamu as a serving member in the legislative council of Soba LGA of Kaduna State representing Kinkiba ward. The suspect equally confessed to having gotten the firearm from his accomplices and he is to deliver the same to bandits around Galadimawa village for their nefarious activities.

“The CP appreciated the diligent and thoroughness exhibited by the officers and is miffed with the involvement of a supposed stakeholder and directed that a full-scale investigation be carried out to ensure all those connected with the said crime are apprehended to face justice,” he said.