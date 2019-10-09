Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 50 criminal suspects allegedly terrorising Kaduna-Abuj and Kaduna-Zaria highways.

Parading the suspect before reporters at the Command’s headquarters in Kaduna, Commissioner of Police Ali A Janga said the suspects included the killers of three policemen in 2018 and kidnappers of three students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria along Kaduna-Abuja highway a few months ago.

According to the police boss, “the Command has sustained the fight against kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling and other violent crimes being perpetrated against the law-abiding citizens of the state and the recent rescue of a large number of adults and children in an illegal detention centre in Rigasa.

“Our continued onslaught to rid the Command of violent crimes within the last few weeks has once again yielded a fruitful result with the arrest of 50 suspects of various criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling, rape, culpable homicide, theft and receiving stolen properties.

“In compliance with the IGP’S directive, the Command decided to take the fight to the bandits’ camps; this led to the recovery of 20 AK47 rifles, one Type 06 assault rifle, three Beretta pistols, three locally-made pistols, 135 live ammunition, four motor vehicles, one tricycle, and many other exhibits.

“It may interest you to note that most of the suspects confessed to being responsible for terrorising our highways, and kidnapping of Sheik Ahmad Algarkawi, killing of three operatives of the IGP’S Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in 2018, and the recent kidnapping of ABU students and Hon. Suleiman Dabo.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the leadership support of the IGP Mohammed A. Adamu, NPM, the Governor of Kaduna State, members of the public and the media for their maximum support,” he added.