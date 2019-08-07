Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 79 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits and other criminals suspects at Rijana, along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Aji Janga, who paraded the suspects before newsmen said, 35 guns and 439 cattle were also recovered from the suspects, arrested from different locations within the state in July this year.

The CP said: “The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as SARS, AKU, IRT, and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes.

He noted the crimes the suspects committed included “criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking and theft, impersonation and receiving stolen property.

“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the command has sustained a serious manhunt for bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the state with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.

“I’m also glad to inform the public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment along Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to making the highways safer for commuters while the efforts to rid the command off banditry and other violent crimes continue.

“The exhibits recovered included nine Ak47 rifles, one unserviceable LAR rifle and 11 locally-made rifles and pistols.

“Also one pump action, three dane guns, 954 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres and 24 live cartridges, one knife, one hacksaw, the sum N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pairs of canvass, four and a half (41/2) bundles of brocade (Shadda) materials and eleven caps.

“We also recovered one Kia Serato vehicle with Reg. No TT 547 AA, black in colour, one Toyota Corolla S ash in colour with Reg. No. GWA 872 FM and one unregistered Mercedes Benz C350 car, ash in colour.

About “439 cattle,18 sheep, eight

donkeys, one tricycle with Reg. No. MKA 248 WY, six motorcycles, eight Plasma television sets, one HP Laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses were also recovered.

“I am calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state.

“I remain grateful to the media for being our window and supportive in the fight against criminality in state.”