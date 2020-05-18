(Mohammed Tijjani, NAN)

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mr Umar Muri, has charged policemen and other security personnel in the state to remain focused and resolute in enforcing the total ban on inter-state movement.

Muri gave the charge on Sunday when he visited the state’s boundary with Kano and Katsina states.

He commended the personnel for their dedication but warned them that any form of compromise would be viewed very seriously.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said that the police commissioner also warned motorists on essential duties exempted by the lockdown against carrying people not authorized to move around.

Muri pledged to continue monitoring compliance to the lockdown order and ensure that violators are sanctioned.

He told security personnel at the various borders to turn back all non-essential vehicles and persons and shun unprofessional conduct, especially acts of corruption, that may lead to their being compromised.

Muri made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated by the police authorities.