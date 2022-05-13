From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of a serving councillor representing Kinkiba ward, Soba Soba local government area of Karuna state, Abdulrahman Adamu, with an AK-47 rifle loaded with six (6) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition.

It is important to add that Soba and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State have lost lives, property, livestock and farm produce to activities of bandits in the northern axis of Kaduna State where the counsellor was arrested with a firearm.

Police Spokesman for the Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige in a confirmation statement said the operatives of operation puff adder II attached to Kaduna Police Command had on Monday during a routine patrol when they intercepted the suspect.

According to Jalige, “the operatives of Operation Puff Adder II while acting on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Yekini A Ayoku had on the 9th May 2022 at about 0800hrs conducted routine patrol along Galadimawa road Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

“The operation which is aimed at ensuring sanity on the connecting axis succeeded in intercepting a Lifan motorcycle, black ridden by one Abdulrahman Adamu who was moving towards Galidimawa community.

“The operatives became suspicious of the sack been carried on the motorcycle and were prompted to search it. In the process, a concealed AK47 rifle loaded with six (6) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition was recovered from the sack and taken into custody alongside the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the identity of the suspect, Abdulrahman Adamu as a serving member in the legislative council of Soba LGA of Kaduna State representing Kinkiba ward. The suspect equally confessed to having gotten the firearm from his accomplices and he is to deliver the same to bandits around Galadimawa village for their nefarious activities.

“The CP appreciated the diligent and thoroughness exhibited by the officers and is miffed with the involvement of a supposed stakeholder and directed that a full-scale investigation be carried out to ensure all those connected with the said crime are apprehended to face justice”, he said.