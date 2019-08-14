Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has described as “fake” and “callous” a report on an online news site that an Igbo boy was set ablaze in a Muslim community for urinating close to a mosque’s perimeter fence somewhere in Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a statement Wednesday evening said there was truth to the report in any part of the northern Nigerian state.

The police statement reads:

“The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a story published today August 14, 2019 on Nairaland Forum – an online Media, captioned ‘Muslim Community in Kaduna Burns Young Igbo Boy Alive’ about a purported scenario that the boy was allegedly burnt for urinating in a gutter close to a perimeter wall of a mosque in the state capital.

“The writer consciously avoided giving details of the location and name of people involved to paint his fictitious story.

“The Command wishes to state that there was no report of such incident and the story is entirely a fabricated, maliciously intended to incite crisis and create fear in the minds of unsuspecting citizens.

“The Command, therefore, calls on the good people of Kaduna State and indeed Nigeria to disregard the story as fake callously aimed at causing disaffection among Nigerians on the basis of tribe or religion.”