From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Police in Kaduna Monday night foiled kidnap attempt by armed bandits who had laid ambush in Dankade village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The police were providing an escort for an expatriate when they ran into the ambush, killing one of the bandits after gun duels.

The State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has since commended Police Operatives over the foiled kidnap attempt.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“The Kaduna State Government has commended police operatives who thwarted armed bandits following an attempted kidnapping in Dankande, Igabi local government area on Monday.

“The officers, while providing an escort detail to an expatriate late on Monday night, ran into an ambush laid by armed bandits around Dankande.

“After a prolonged gun duel, the bandits were repelled, many carrying serious gunshot wounds as they fled into the forest.

“A subsequent search of the area yielded the lifeless body of one of the bandits, along with four AK-47 magazines, loaded with 120 rounds of live ammunition. A mobile phone was also recovered, and is now central to ongoing investigations.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the report with satisfaction, and has conveyed his gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri and his team.

“The Governor reserved special praise for the operatives who foiled the attack, and lauded their gallantry.

“Letters of commendation from the Governor will be issued to the police operatives”.