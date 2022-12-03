One of the victims, Abubakar Ibrahim told Saturday Sun that: “I hail from Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. We were travelling from Sokoto State to Kaduna State when the bandits blocked the road and marched about 76 of us passengers into the forest. We were in the forest for three hours until we heard gunshots from police operatives and military personnel which prompted the bandits to abandon us. We were rescued by the police and military personnel. None of us was hurt.”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Mr Ayoku, has charged his officers to always be at their professional best while tackling crime and criminality as they would continue to be commensurately motivated and rewarded for their exploits. He said the arrested suspects would soon be charged to court.