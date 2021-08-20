Kaduna State Police Command has arrested over 45 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers. It recovered dangerous weapons from their hideouts as well as rescued victims.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Mudasiru Abdullahi, said: “My mission to Kaduna State is to continue where my predecessor stopped. I am ready to fight the bandits terrorising the citizens. We are going after the bandits.

“There will be constant raiding of all the hideouts and constant stop-and-search operation. We have started the redeployment of our personnel to all the flash points to checkmate the bandits.

“On the Kaduna/Abuja highway, there will be a 24-hour patrol with other tactical squads in Abuja. There will be raiding of their hideouts. We arrested 15 suspected armed robbers who terrorised the people and we have recovered some dangerous weapons from them.

“Meanwhile, we arrested some kidnappers and murderers and rescued seven victims from the hands of the kidnappers. We have given kidnappers and other criminals hot chase and they are relocating from the state.

“The command needs the support of members of the public with useful information to enable us flush out the hoodlums. The IGP Usman Baba Alkali’s directives to restore peace and fight the criminals and flush them out will be carried out.

“We are going to imbibe community policing and professionalism to enable police and public to have a good relationship. All arrested suspects will soon be charged to court.”