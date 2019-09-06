The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested over 60 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and rape recovering arms during encounter with the bandits. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga, said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested 15 suspects in Zaira: “They recovered over 200 arms from the bandits when they intercepted a vehicle and arrested the suspects. They are still under investigation.

“We have redeployed detectives to all the flash points. We have come against hoodlums who come from neighbouring states. We will dislodge them and flush them out of their hideouts. The Operation Yaki with detectives raided some black spots of criminals in Kawo, Sabo and Kaduna/Zaria Expressway. They rounded up 10 suspected bandits with arms and cultists and recovered Indian hemp from their hideouts. They have been constant raiding uncompleted buildings.

“The SARS operatives raided and arrested 10 suspected bandits along the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway. I have deployed more detectives to the expressway. We succeeded in arresting some bandits. We are monitoring the bandits and we didn’t want to take chances. The SARS operatives and the IRC in a joint operation rescued the three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaira, abducted along Abuja/Kaduna Expressway. The abductors were equally apprehended.

“SARS, Operation Yaki and detectives are patrolling the expressway 48 hours. There will be constant raids of hideouts of the criminals. The Operation Puff Adder will also be involved to challenge to the hoodlums. We have unleashed our intelligence gathering on the Kaduna/Zaira Expressway.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department arrested 10 suspected murderers and rapists. The suspects confessed and we have charged them to court. We need the assistance of members of the public to give us vital information to fight criminals out of Kaduna State. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”