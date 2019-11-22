The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested over 90 suspect armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering over 4,680 cows in Giwa Local Government Area. Arms and ammunition were also recovered along Kaduna/Abuja Expressway in their hideouts in the forest.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Aji Janga, said: “The command has recorded success in fighting the bandits. Operatives of SARS and IGP Special Tactical Squad attached to the Operation Puff Adder acted on intelligence and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi Local Government, smoking out 10 suspected armed robbers and notorious kidnappers.

“A gang of notorious kidnappers and armed robbers terrorizing motorists on the Kaduna/Abuja Expressway and Kaduna/Zaria Expressway was arrested. The gang was responsible for the kidnap of a member of the State House of Assembly. Four hundred and fifty thousand naira was recovered from one of the suspects, which he confessed to be his share of the ransom paid by the victim’s family.

“Operatives raided Barebri and other bandits’ camp in Buruku axis. Eighteen suspects were arrested for kidnapping along Kaduna/Abuja Road where six persons were kidnapped and rescued and a police Inspector killed his Ak47 rifle carted away. The suspects arrested are currently helping police investigation.

“SARS operatives arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers in their various hideouts in Kaduna, Kanfancha and Zaria. We were able to crack down on bandits along Kaduna/Abuja Expressway. We recovered 10 Ak47 rifles, pistols, dane guns and four vehicles. The Anti-Kidnapping operatives arrested 20 suspects and rescued 10 victims unhurt. Some of the suspects have been charged to court while others are still under investigation.

“Operatives of SARS, Anti-Kidnapping Squad and IRT personnel were deployed along Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birmin Gwari Road with a view to make the highways safer for commuters. Efforts are in top gear to rid the state of banditry and other violent crimes. The Nigeria Police need useful information for effective policing to eliminate all forms of criminal activities in Nigeria.

“We recovered 926 rounds of live ammunition, 439 cattle, 18 sheep, eight donkeys and 12 other rifles of different makes were recovered at different times and locations during operations carried out by our men and officers.”