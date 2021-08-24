From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Police Public Enlightenment Campaign Forum is to partner with the Kaduna State Government on the training of 5,758 youths on intelligence gathering and curbing crime in the state.

Chief Sheriff and National Coordinator of the Forum DSP Abdullahi Al-Asad Umar Ladan Spy stated this while briefing reporters in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He explained that the collaboration is with Banpet Security and surveillance Services to ensure that 250 youths are trained in all the local government areas in the state.

He further explained that the selected youths are also expected to be trained in community policing and electronic security technology soft and hard wares.

DSP Abdullahi Ladan Spy further explained that the partnership is with the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of Kaduna State.

DSP Abdullahi Ladan Spy said the state government has given approval for the training which will commence soon.