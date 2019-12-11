Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Apparently overwhelmed by an award of honour conferred on him by a forum, the immediate past senator representing Kaduna Central and former Chairman Senate Committee on local and foreign debts, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that he will bounce back to play active politics of Kaduna in 2023.

“We are not done yet with Kaduna politics, and we shall return,” Sani said.

The senator stated this on Wednesday, shortly after he was conferred an award of excellence by Sabon Garin Nassarawa Elders’ Forum in Kaduna, for his outstanding performance and generosity in the service of humanity both in and outside public office.

Senator Shehu Sani who was one of the leading figures in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, said, “we have no fear for anything and nothing will scare us from contesting in 2023. When our people want us to return, we shall return.”

While receiving the award in his Kaduna residence, he said it was a testimony of his stewardship and quality representation as a senator in the 8th assembly.

He reiterated his commitment towards vying for a political office in 2023 election, just as he said he does not like money politics.

Sani who is also a human rights activist, explained that while in office, the 8th Senate was able to defend the integrity and independence of the parliament.

According to him, the 8th Senate stood firm to protect and defend democracy, and checkmated the excessive power of the executive and carried out its constitutional functions and duties without fear or favour.