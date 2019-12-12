Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former senator representing Kaduna Central and chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Shehu Sani, has vowed to bounce back to active politics in Kaduna by 2023.

“We’re not done yet with Kaduna politics, and we shall return,” Sani said shortly after being conferred an award of excellence by Sabon Garin Nassarawa Elders’ Forum in Kaduna, yesterday.

Sani was honoured for his outstanding performance and generosity to the service of humanity. He was one of the leading figures in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“We have no fear for anything and nothing will scare us from contesting in 2023. When our people want us to return, we shall return.”

Sani, who said the award was a testimony of his stewardship and quality representation as a senator in the eighth Assembly, reiterated his commitment towards vying for a political office in 2023 election.

Sani, rights activist said the eighth Senate, which he was a part of, was able to defend the integrity and independence of the parliament.