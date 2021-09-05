(NAN)

Alhaji Mohammed Usman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Sabon Gari Local Government Council Chairmanship election.

The Returning Officer, Malam Abubakar-Mohammed Sadiq, announced the outcome of the election on Sunday in Sabon Gari, Zaria.

He said Usman had satisfied the requirements of the law, having scored the highest number of votes, totalling 32,405, to defeat his closest contender, Alhaji Abdu Bello of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), who had 13,777 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission conducted the elections on Sept. 4 across 19 Local Government Areas in the state.

In spite of some technical hitches occasioned by the malfunctioning of electronic voting machines, as well as the low turn-out of voters, the exercise was conducted peacefully.

