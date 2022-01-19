From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Poultry farmers in Kaduna State are in a panic as over 100,000 birds in poultry farms across the state face imminent danger of avian influenza (Bird Flu).

The Kaduna State Government said the disease is threatening an estimated population of 107, 807 birds, in farms in three local government areas of the State.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini, at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna, said the affected farms were located in Chikun, Igabi and Lere local government areas.

Represented by, the Director of Veterinary and Livestock Services, Zakariya Pakachi, he said tests were conducted by the National Research Veterinary Institute and were positive to highly pathogenic level.

He added that “three farms have been depopulated and decontaminated while result from the fourth farm was being awaited.”