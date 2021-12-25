The Kaduna Power Supply Company (KAPSCO) has inaugurated 64 streetlights in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state in its Rural Lighting Initiative.

Miss. Praise Agbe, its spokesperson stated in Kaduna that initiative was a component of the Kaduna Power Project aimed at providing sustainable power for the “Green Economic Zone’’.

“The Rural Lighting Initiative is lighting up rural communities, inter-state motor parks, night markets and roads leading to rural primary healthcare centres.

“It is to complement the state’s Urban Renewal Programme focusing on urban areas.

“By lighting up inter-state motor parks and night markets, KAPSCO hopes to enhance security and boost night-time economy in rural the areas,’’ she stated.

She added that Ms Dolapo Popoola, Managing Director of the company said at the inauguration that the state was committed to enhancing security and improving access to healthcare.

Popoola also urged members of communities to help to safeguard the streetlights by reporting any faults or accidents and also by refraining from vandalism.

She added that the streetlights had been geo-tagged and marked with a unique numbering scheme uploaded to the central Kaduna Streetlight Locator.

“This helps KAPSCO to quickly attend to faulty streetlights once communicated through any of KAPSCO’S communication channels,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the streetlights were installed in Afana, Jagindi and Koninkon communities of Jema’a. (NAN)