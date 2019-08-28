Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

The 255 primary healthcare centres in Kaduna State have come under serious scrutiny as healthcare experts and civil society organisations blame the state government for inadequate funding of its primary healthcare services as well as understaffing.

Under the auspices of the partnership for advocacy in child and family, [email protected] in collaboration with the Kaduna State University, the groups tasked Governor Nasir El-Rufai to prioritise the full implementation of primary healthcare under one roof.

The Project Director of IIGES – [email protected] project in Kaduna State, Mallam Mustapha Jumare, while presenting the findings of 255 primary healthcare centres in the state, said the renovation of the 255 PHCs in the state, showed non-compliance to policy requirements for the attainment of universal health coverage for the people of the state.

He claimed that the non-timely release of budget allocation, inability of the state primary healthcare to include primary healthcare in one roof, have become challenges to healthcare delivery in the state.

He also raised the issues of under staffed in the 255 primary healthcare centres and the inability of the PHCs to operate a 24-hour-service as another bottleneck to adequate healthcare delivery in the state.