Kaduna State Standing Committee on COVID-19 has quarantined 50 persons for violating the interstate travel ban.

In an update issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye yesterday, the committee said the culprits would be isolated for 14 days to ensure they were COVID-19 free.

Adekeye said: “the quarantine centre received its first set of 27 violators on Sunday, while 23 others were brought in on Monday, following the deployment of senior government officials to enforce restriction of movement at various points of entry into the state.’’

He warned that the state government would no longer offer the option of quarantine for persons traveling illegally.

“Federal and state quarantine orders currently in force, prohibit all non-essential travel.

“Therefore, all persons are expected to stay put wherever they are until the quarantine restrictions are lifted,’’ Adekeye said.

The special adviser warned that with the exception of persons on essential duty, anybody attempting to enter Kaduna State would henceforth be turned back and compelled to return to their points of departure.