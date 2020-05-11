Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai said the state had recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The governor, in his verified official twitter handle, added that the two latest fatalities included a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria respectively.

In the tweet, the gov ernor revealed that two more persons had tested positive in the state, bringing the active pandemic disease to 87.

He said the two new cases were a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs)of the state.

The state recorded its first reported COVID-19 related death penultimate Saturday, when a patient, a retired civil servant, who concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test was out.

The state government had raised the alarm that majority of Coronavirus cases in the state had travel history history and that illegal inter-state travel was widening the spread of COVID-19 in state.