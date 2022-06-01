Kaduna State has reported 4, 506 cases of tuberculosis in the last five months.

Manager,Kaduna State Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Programme, Dr Sadiq Idris, said the cases represented a 114 per cent increase when compared to Q1 of 2021 TB case findings.

He said the programme had expanded its services in the state to 976 treatment centres and all patients have been placed on free treatment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“These centres cover all the 31 general hospitals, 672 primary health centres, 222 private health facilities, 48 faith-based facilities and three tertiary centres (68 per cent facility coverage) in the state. The state government has also procured five mobile diagnostic trucks equipped with digital X-ray machines and 10 colour gene expert machines for the integrated diagnosis of tuberculosis, COVID-19 and various other diseases in remote communities across the state. This will no doubt increase tuberculosis case findings in the state,” Idris said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .