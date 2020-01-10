Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As 22 states including Kaduna get ready for rerun constituencies elections on January 25, a group of women-led civil society organisations numbering about 20, yesterday embarked on road walk to canvas for peaceful, free and fair elections in Kagarko and Sanga constituencies of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had fixed all reruns in 22 states for January 25 to control cost after election petition tribunal sacked some elected lawmakers over election irregularities in the affected states.

Answering questions from newsmen at the Kaduna State Government House, lead conveyner, Florence D. Aya said, one of the issues that had raised concern for the network, was the violent and chaotic situation during the 2019 elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states where lives and properties were lost.

She said: “the network is apprehensive that, these events may have rippling effect on the rerun elections, discouraging voters to turn out en-mass to vote or for unpatriotic elements to cause confusion that may spur discord and dispute.