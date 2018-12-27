Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Veronica Stephen

I need peace. One of my children was killed inside bush in Nasarawa State. All I need and pray to God for is merciful person. This person may be from major or minor political party, I don’t care about the political party but individuals that make up the party. The previous government do bring food to me. But now, to see food eat is difficult. I’m not the only one saying this. Many people are just tired the way things are in Nigeria today. We said PDP was bad, but APC has failed as a party of hope. We need leaders who value lives. We need a leader who is well grounded in how to manage economy and its components.

Usman Ibn Lapai, Journalist

If God spare our lives, I’m going to vote for Buhari. There is a proverb which says that, a known devil is better than a million saints you don’t know. Buhari has done a lot. He has stabilised security a little than the previous government. He has put a lot of infrastructure in place in the country. He has fixed roads. There is ongoing renovation of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Suleja-Lapai-Bida- Mokwa-Jeba-Ilorin roads, which will link you to the west. We should not forget also the power of incumbency. Some of those that want to come now have served in government previously and we have an idea of who they are. Agriculture has improved. We now produce what we consume in the country due to his intervention. Unlike before when we use to import virtually everything we eat. The farmers who now have the capacity to produce more and earn more surely enjoy support from the Federal Government.

Ezekiel Obafemi, Spare parts dealer

My vote is for Atiku Abubakar. In fact I’m already Atikulated. I will vote PDP man as my president. I like PDP from the beginning. We thought APC can make a difference but here we are, nothing has really changed as one expected when we gave the party our mandate in 2015. Let us allow Atiku to try his best too. We have many over qualified people that can help this country to move from giant of Africa in theory to reality. Atiku Abubakar is one of those great Nigerians. Already, he’s an employer of labour. We see the number of our young men who have lost their jobs.