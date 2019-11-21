Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Residents of Barakallau in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest over plans to demolish their homes by the Kaduna State Urban Development Agency (KASUPDA).

The protesters, comprising youths, women and children stormed the office of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) decrying the plans to demolish their homes to allow the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) install high tension cables.

Ibrahim Abdulmalik, who spoke on behalf of the protesters said it would be unfair to demolish their homes for the TCN without any form of compensation or alternative accommodation arrangements made for them.

Abdulmalik, who said most of the houses had been erected for over 20 years, sought for the intervention of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.each. “About three months ago, TCN officials came and surveyed the place.They said we were living under high tension. They promised to compensate us if they were to demolish houses. They collected our bank accounts, verification numbers and took photographs with our houses. They brought a demolition notice on November 14 giving us seven days to vacate the area; that notice expired today. But, they have extended it to Saturday.

“We are not saying they should not demolish; but they should add a human face to it. They should know that we wont be living here if we can afford decent houses elsewhere. You can imagine getting a house of N250,000. Where do we have such money for rent?”

Another resident, Muhammed Nasir alleged high-handedness on the part of TCN management in the planed demolition.

“The high tension cables are supposed to go through Air Force towards Rigachikun. But because those living at the GRA side have their Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) which we don’t have, they then diverted the project towards us. Now, they promised us compensation. But up till now, there is no alert in our banks that they have paid. That is why we want Governor Nasir El-Rufai to do something about it.”said Nasir.

A source at TCN who spoke in confidence to Daily Sun said the firm was under no obligation to pay compensation for the houses.

“We don’t install high tension where there are houses which is under our Right of Way (RoW) policy. Houses were not supposed to be built there in the first place. How can they expect us to compensate them for building houses on TCN right of way? Do you build houses on right of ways,” queried the source.

Coordinator of the National Human Right Commission in Kaduna, Gwar Terngu, described the forceful eviction as a violation of the rights of the occupants.

“We are totally against this move. Forceful eviction violates people’s right. Some of them are women and children. Where would they go to;forcing them out without helping them to settle elsewhere is not right.

“We are aware government wanted to install high tension cables even though it is not yet installed. We are also aware of the promise to compensate. We will look at your complaints and see how we can get in touch with the authorities concern,” he told the protesters.