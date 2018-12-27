Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Farooq Adam

I will vote Nasir El-Rufai. This is because of what he has done during this first term. There are some infrastructure developments in the state with particular reference to the education sector. I can cite some rural road projects like what we have in Kauru Pambegua road, a good road with drainage. He’s renovating 255 PHCs where a significant number of them are completed and handed over to the people for their use. And now, he’s posting staff to these facilities. As a politician, he has promised the local government free hand to award contract up to a billion naira. Zaria LG for example, just awarded 700 million projects. Kubau LG boss just bought one grader, one pay loader of 1.8 cubicle meter bucket. Without the governor given them the free hand, he would not have been able to do that. That means more feeder roads across the state. These are just a few things I can recollect at this point in time.

Yusuf Kanhu

I will pitch my tent with Isa Ashiru. I am compelled by moral necessity to X-ray my concern about a choice candidate in the build up to the 2019 elections in Kaduna especially between the two most dominant parties in Nigeria. My choice is dangerously opted with all sense of responsibility and sensibility tied to some realities; the exhibition APC and the character in the PDP. The PDP system has over the years, been a party that has demonstrated a communication approach of dealing with issues with a friendly and tolerant style in her governance. PDP over the years represented a system where people dwelt in bountiful; a flexible and growing economy, guided utterances, freedom of speech, fair security whether, physical and psychological distribution of resources and appointments, creating a sense of belonging to citizens of Nigeria. Although, these factors may not be perfectly given but there was a fair demonstration and will to serve the people. This is evident upon the leadership period of the PDP stretch over the period of 16 years.

The situation grew dimmer and illusive under the APC. A state that is evident on the faces of Nigerians and to an extent, a large chunk of her APC party faithful. Kaduna State has never witnessed sadness like it has since inception; from Birnin Gwari, to Chikun, Sanga to Kajuru and this extends to other parts of the state and even the country. These killings continue to build unabated with people crying foul play, government also crying in like manner and accusing religious and traditional leaders. Unequal distribution of projects, appointments and resources has continued to grow in this administration. This became evident in the choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC governoship ticket; this does not reflect consideration and respect for Christians and other groups within the state.

Unpopular policies like the sacking of more than 22,000 teachers and other civil servants within the state. This had not improved anything within the educational sector in Kaduna State, except for the school feeding programme which has a huge allocation amounting to billions without proper payment of fresh teachers, some schools still do not have enough teachers, some schools still have dilapidated structure without proper fittings like desks and writing materials. The APC administration has not been able to demonstrate freedom of rights, rights of people and professional bodies. During this administration, individuals, activists and journalists were arrested and keyed for some time. Lawmakers are not spared, two senators were manhandled, a structure belonging to a popular senator was completely demolished and the other senator’s house ransacked without telling the public any reason for that. These actions and inactions are controlled and regulated under the APC government in Kaduna led by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. This is a basis many will no longer vote for the El-Rufai ticket. As much as PDP may not be perfect in her dealings, it is far better than the APC government. Following the above notes, I pledge to pinch my tent with the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji. Isa Ashiru.