From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Residents of Kaduna and environs have been urged to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and dead animals into drainages and waterways in order to sustain the river and allow it to become source of revenue through tourism and water transportation.

Giving the advise at the maiden celebration of World Rivers Day 2021, with theme “Waterways in our community”, Director General, National Water Resources Institute, Prof Emmanuel A Adanu, said that it is imperative for agencies and stakeholders in the water and agriculture sectors to take proactive measures in order to protect the waterways and rivers in the country.

‘Importance of rivers can’t be over-emphasised. Because as it is in other climes, any city or town that has a river flowing through automatically becomes a tourist centre or encourages water transportation,’ he said.

According to the Director General, the event which was in collaboration with the state government became imperative as most residents have turned rivers, drainages and waterways to refuse dumps for both hard and soft garbage and burial sites for dead animals.

In his contribution, Managing Director of Kaduna State Water Corporation (KADSWAC), Salisu Maikudi, appealed Kaduna residents to stop destroying rivers by putting refuse into them.

‘Insanity of man is destroying our rivers. We have turned them into mortuaries and we have a big prize to pay if we don’t protect and preserve rivers in our communities,’ he said.

Representative of the State Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Bashir Umar Lere explained the benefits of river and water to human activities on earth.

He emphasised that from rivers, irrigation, hydropower generation, transportation and tourism can raise the revenue generation of the state if properly harnessed.

‘The state stands to increase revenue generation if the rivers and waterways in our communities are properly tapped.’

The event was held at the bank of River Kaduna.

