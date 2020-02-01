The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) has unveiled an e-Tax Management Platform to encourage voluntary tax compliance and ease payment process.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna, that the platform became fully operational on January 31.

Abubakar said: “KDIRS wishes to inform the public especially our esteem taxpayers of the introduction of an e-tax management platform.

“The platform developed with taxpayers in mind was designed to ease taxpayers experience by making the processes easier and more convenient.”

He added that the self-service tax platform was interactive, user friendly, easy to use, and could be accessed via www.kadirs.kdsg.gov.ng

The chairman noted that the application of the new digital platform would enable taxpayers and offices, to register and obtain unique identification to perform all kinds of transactions online.

“Taxpayers can use the platform to verify and retrieve Tax Identification Number (TIN), file tax returns and compute tax liabilities while self employed can compute, file and process their Direct Assessment.

“Taxpayers can also upload Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) schedules; buy vehicle number plate, register or renew vehicle particulars, and process payment of hotels, entertainment and restaurants tax.

“They can equally make inquiries or complaints via the platform’s live chart.

“All taxpayers and agents are by this notice enjoined to take advantage of the portal to perform their statutory responsibilities,” he said.

Abubakar advised existing and new taxpayers including those that have already submitted hard and soft copies of their tax returns to visit the website and upload it on excel format.

He warned that failure to file tax returns on or before the due date would attract penalties as stipulated in the extant tax laws. (NAN)