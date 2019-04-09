A fresh attack in crisis-torn Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has claimed no fewer than 20 lives our correspondent learnt.

The lasts attack suspected to have been carried out by herders, was said to have taken place in Anguwan Aku village, also left several people injured.

According to a source, the attackers, some of whom were dressed in army uniforms, invaded the area in the morning hours of Monday, wielding AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons with which they attacked the area killing the residents and burning houses.

“Some of the attackers wore army uniforms. They came attacking the village, shooting sporadically. They started killing people and burning houses.

“Many of the residents ran into the bush for safety. Those who were lucky to escape alive watched from a safe distance as smoke from our burning houses rose into the sky.”

Kajuru LGA has over the months been a killing field; scores of people have been killed in the area in recent times.

Both the natives and the herders have always accused each other of being the mastermind of the crisis.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, could not be reached on his mobile phone to confirm the latest upsurge of crisis.