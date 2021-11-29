From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a part of deliberate plans to get the youths productively engaged, the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleman Abdu Kwari, has empowered 87 sports teams chosen from each of the wards in his constituency.

But due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and subsequent lockdown as a nonpharmaceutical measure to pit the virus in check, the annual event could not hold, a statement from the lawmaker’s media office said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to that statement, the lawmaker has provided Jerseys, footballs and other sporting kits to all the beneficiary teams to boost their sporting talents henceforth.

This development became necessary after the local competitions that were held earlier across the political wards in Kaduna North senatorial zone.

“The distribution of the sports kits followed the end friendly matches in various local governments within the constituency in honour of Senator Kwari.

“Some leaders of the 87 beneficiary teams commended the lawmaker for supporting the emergence of athletes with great potentials in the field of sports year-in, year-out.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .