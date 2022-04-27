From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Danjuma Tella La’ah has commended a presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike for donating N200 million to Kaduna state internally displaced persons.

To the lawmaker, the cheerful donation by Wike would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the displaced persons in the state pending the time things will return to normal in the country again.

The lawmaker said further that the kind gesture was unprecedented and one of its kind for the internally displaced persons in Kaduna State thereby prayed to God “to bless and reward the cheerful giver and his entire household in abundance”.

The lawmaker also tasked other presidential and Governorship aspirants to follow suit by helping the vulnerable and the less privileged as well as collaborating and supporting the security operatives to enhance their capacity in the fight against terrorism and other act of criminality in the country for socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“I want to on behalf of the good people of Kaduna State thank Governor Nyesom Wike for his kind gesture to our people who have been displaced due to security issue in the state.

“His donation was quite surprising when we consider the group if people that will benefit from it. It will go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of the displaced person. God will bless him”, he prayed

He then appealed to the internally displaced persons and other victims of the attacks in the Kaduna State and Nigeria by extension to pray for and support the PDP aspirant so he could touch more lives in larger scale.