Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani (APC), on Friday commiserated with victims and survivors of flood disaster that affected some homes majority of which are close to the bank of River Kaduna.

The lawmaker in a statement also added that he has directed his constituency officers to visit the affected communities and come up with an assessment report for possible intervention.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Ben Kure, had listed Abubakar Kigo road in Kaduna North; Barnawa in Kaduna South; Karatudu, Romi, Narayi and Sabon Tasha in Chikun local government areas as worse hit, coming a few days after a flood alert was issued by Kaduna Emergency Disaster Management Agency. According to Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA), no fewer than 30 persons were displaced by the flood at Romi and are now taking shelter at the community primary school. To Uba Sani, the concern authorities are working in synergy to provide the affected person with immediate relief while strategising on how to permanently address the issue.

He said, “my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flood disaster in my senatorial district. I commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones and sympathize with all the victims of the massive devastation.

“I am in touch with our dynamic and responsive Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Kaduna State Ministry of Environment, and the National Emergency Management Agency to ensure that immediate action is taken to bring relief to the residents of the affected areas.

“We shall also work cooperatively to bring a lasting solution to the problem of flooding in other parts of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“I have directed my constituency officers of the affected LGAs to compile assessment reports on the unfortunate incident with a view to providing emergency palliatives aimed at bringing succour to victims”, he said.