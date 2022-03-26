From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi has reacted to the killing of 50 persons by bandits in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, saying that security intelligence should be overhauled without further delay.

Bandits had attacked nine communities in the local government area on Friday, burning several houses also in the course of killing.

The Giwa attack in northern part of Kaduna State came on the heels of peace committee being set up by the State government to find lasting solution to similar incident in Southern Kaduna where over 35 people were killed and 200 houses burnt by terrorists in Kagoro, Kaura local government area barely a week ago.

Senator Makarfi in a statement made available to Reporters said, “It is rather unfortunate that just a few days apart, we are having to, once again mourn loss of innocent lives and destruction of property in Kaduna State.

“The attacks and subsequent loss of about 50 lives as reported and properties in Giwa Local Government, coming so shortly on the heels of the ones in the southern parts of the state earlier in the week are a stark reminder of the perilous times we seem to be in.

‘They are as abhorrent as they are condemnable. No group or individual should be allowed the latitude to reduce human life to this or any other level of insignificance.