From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi has reacted to the killing of 50 persons by bandits in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, saying that security intelligence should be overhauled without further delay.
Bandits had attacked nine communities in the local government area on Friday, burning several houses also in the course of killing.
The Giwa attack in northern part of Kaduna State came on the heels of peace committee being set up by the State government to find lasting solution to similar incident in Southern Kaduna where over 35 people were killed and 200 houses burnt by terrorists in Kagoro, Kaura local government area barely a week ago.
Senator Makarfi in a statement made available to Reporters said, “It is rather unfortunate that just a few days apart, we are having to, once again mourn loss of innocent lives and destruction of property in Kaduna State.
“The attacks and subsequent loss of about 50 lives as reported and properties in Giwa Local Government, coming so shortly on the heels of the ones in the southern parts of the state earlier in the week are a stark reminder of the perilous times we seem to be in.
‘They are as abhorrent as they are condemnable. No group or individual should be allowed the latitude to reduce human life to this or any other level of insignificance.
“We must all come together to fight this menace that threatens to overrun us all if we fold our arms and merely wish it will just go away. It requires the concerted efforts of all of us, joining hands with relevant authorities to forge a united front against this existential threat.
“Also governments at all levels, and all relevant agencies must restrategise and up the ante of the fight against these criminalities and the perpetrators, by among others, fundamentally overhauling and Improving the intelligence gathering of the security agencies as well as the capacity of the personnel to analyse and deploy it more appropriately.
“I once again convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to families of the deceased and victims of the violence as well as to the government and people of Kaduna State over these unfortunate and unacceptable situation.
“It is my earnest prayer that we don’t witness this again in the state and every part of the country”.
