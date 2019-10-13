Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has inaugurated Grievance Redress Committee for Kaduna State Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Projects to address complaints from beneficiaries.

Inaugurating the committee, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State and Chair, APPEALS Project State Steering Committee, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, said the state government was delighted to collaborate with the World Bank to develop the economy of the State.

The Agric project was flagged off early this year, targeting over 60, 000 beneficiaries in the State.

Balarabe said, “I am delighted to be here for the inauguration of the Grievance Redress Committee (GRC) for Kaduna State Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Projects. The committee is an important element needed for the successful implementation of APPEALS in Kaduna State.

“Kaduna State is glad to collaborate with the World Bank towards driving our goal to transform the economy of the state through the development of the agricultural sector, to transit agriculture from subsistence to commercially viable and market-oriented business and attract investment into the sector to create jobs and improve the standard of living of the people”.

He noted further that “The Project targets 10,000 direct and 50,000 indirect beneficiaries in the various segments of the value chains. Each of the value chains has high potentials for market-driven sustainable development in the State.

“The APPEALS Project is a needed impetus to improve agricultural production, ensure food security, job creation and economic development in beneficiary states and the country.

“As a critical component of this project, this Grievance Redress Committee will provide a mechanism for quick intervention in resolving any dispute and challenges that may affect the implementation of this laudable program that seeks to change the fortunes of thousands of beneficiaries in the state”.