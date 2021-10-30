From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Several bandits were killed and their camps were destroyed during clearance operations by military troops in Igabi and Chikun Local Government areas of Kaduna State, it was gathered on Friday.

The troops also arrested the wife of one of the notorious bandits and their marabout.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Security forces have reported that several bandits were eliminated, and camps destroyed, during clearance operations in Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

“According to the reports, clearance operations were conducted in Faka, Katuka, Barebari and Maguzawa general areas, spanning Chikun and Igabi LGAs. An unconfirmed number of bandits were sighted on the high ground across the Maguzawa River. They were engaged by a NAF attack helicopter, and neutralized.

“Furthermore, the security forces conducted clearance patrols to Katuka, about nine kilometres from Kangon Kadi in Chikun LGA. During the destruction of camps, one fleeing bandit was apprehended, with recovery of one motorcycle, one AK-47 rifle, and 30 rounds of ammunition.

“During a subsequent clearance operation to Kangon Kadi and Barebari areas, one Rabi Hajiya Karime, the wife of a notorious bandit, Zubairu, was apprehended.

“Also arrested were Malam Idris Audu – a spiritual leader to the bandits – as well as Abdulrasheed Gambo Na Halima and Abubakar Idris Na Halima, suspected collaborators.

“Similarly, some items used by bandits were recovered after dislodging and razing some bandit camps in Udawa general area of Chikun LGA. They include some motorcycles, one AK47 rifle, some AK47 magazines, ammunition and drugs.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at these reports, and commended the security forces for the successful operation. He thanked the troops for their relentless efforts, and urged security agencies to ensure thorough investigations on the persons apprehended.

“Clearance patrols will be sustained in these and other earmarked areas.

