Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said soldiers on anti-banditry operations have killed two armed bandits and recovered several arms and ammunition at Dajin Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement on Monday, said:

‘In continuation of the offensive operation against criminal elements, troops of Operation ACCORD recorded appreciable successes. Troops in conjunction with local vigilantes supported by close air support on 27 September 2020 conducted search and rescue/clearance operation at Dajin Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. In the course of the operation, contact was made with armed bandits. After a fierce encounter, 2 armed bandits were neutralised while unconfirmed number escaped with gunshots wounds. During the exploitation by the gallant troops, 2 magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 2 motorcycles were recovered. In the same vein, following credible intelligence on the criminal elements who escaped from the onslaught earlier, troops apprehended 3 of the criminal elements in Kujeni village. Currently, the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols to deny the criminal elements freedom of action.

‘The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country. The general public is thus encouraged to continue providing credible information to the troops operating within their localities.’