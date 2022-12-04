From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, and Chairman, Northern Speakers Forum, Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has donated the sum of N11,300,000 to widows, aged and less privileged in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Speaker who through the Zailani Absolute Care Foundation donated the cash said it was part of his commitment to better the lives of the less privileged through his foundation in the area.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his media Aide, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani and made available to Reporters in Kaduna.

“The cash donation programme was held at the Speaker’s residence in Rigachikun Ward, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“During the interface with people on the distribution of the cash, Rt Hon Zailani pledged to give priority to the welfare and well-being of people in the society.

“The donation was part of the Speaker’s gesture to interface with people and assist less privileged as part of his day-to-day activities.

“His pet project, Zailani Absolute Care Foundation, started almost a decade ago through which it constantly takes adequate care of the aged, women, widows, and even children.

“I must emphasise that the care of the aged at all times would continue to be an avenue to cherish and appreciate them. It is my commitment, through my NGO, Zailani Absolute Care Foundation to continue to sustain this ideal among others.

“The foundation has been paying medical bills to less privileged in different hospitals in and outside the state and also render scholarships to indigent students in different institutions in the country”. The statement said.