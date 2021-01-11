From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani has cautioned the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairmen from Kaduna Central Senatorial district to desist from forming illegal forum or issuing statements that is against the constitution of the party in order to deepen his rift with Senator Uba Sani.

A statement issued by Zailani’s Special Adviser on political matters, Hon. Ismaila Sabon Birni, said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publications of purported resolutions reached at a meeting of seven APC chairmen of Kajuru, Chikun, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa on the unfortunate altercations fueled by an aggrieved section of the party leadership.

“We note that whereas party leaders especially those at the grassroots are expected to set the example by providing leadership in line with the values of our party, the local government chairmen in this case chose to be guided by personal whims not minding that their conduct will rub off on the image of the party.

“By flagrantly slackening the accepted standards of fairness, these seven local officials have selfishly set the foundation for arbitrariness and impunity in dispute arbitration among party members.

“Ordinarily, Rt. Hon. Speaker Yusuf I. Zailani is not under any obligation to respond to the charade by the seven local officials but for the purposes of setting the records straight and checkmate further manoeuvres and others who may think they can get away with an unfair decision here and there”.

According to the statement, the response is also driven by the need for Party leaders to respect rule of law, because essentially, “the APC Central Zone II Chairmen Forum under which they issued that statement is fundamentally illegal and unconstitutional with no place in our party constitution.

“Therefore all its actions are not only null and void but prejudiced and self-seeking, contradictory and alien to the noble constitution of the Party. We submit that Articles 10, 11 and 12 clearly established organs, compositions and offices, while Article 12 apportioned responsibilities and powers to these established offices. Any operations/ actions contrary to the laid down procedure as contained in the constitution is not only an exercise in futility but null and void.

“The violation of the lofty provisions of the Constitution of APC and misapplication of Article 21 in haste to victimise is unwarranted, unjust, barbaric and uncalled. It is tantamount to an action of putting the cart before the horse and an exercise in a haste to justify the unjustified.

“Who are the Chairmen, as leaders and operators of the Party Constitution calling to come and sanction Mr Speaker on their behalf? This desperation further exposed the ill motives and bad intention to the Party.

“As the Caretaker Chairmen you also take note of the fact that Rt. Hon. Speaker, like every other Citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has a non-negotiable right to Freedom of Speech just like the Distinguished Senator Uba Sani, where he was quoted by the cross section of the media criticising President Muhammadu Buhari on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road. Nobody questioned his right to air his opinion within the rank and file of the party.

“The Rt. Hon. Speaker is aware that Distinguished Senator gave lots of gifts ranging from cash, cars and sponsorships of lesser pilgrimage to the Chairmen and would not be surprised if they choose to handle such matter carelessly, partially, maliciously and recklessly without being caution of the consequences of their actions.

“We are duty bound to remind you that he who seeks equity must come with clean hands and as leaders of the people we must strive at all times to deliver justice, no matter who is affected. And we must not allow fanciful possibilities to deflect our senses of judgements”. The statement said.