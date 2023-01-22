From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As part of efforts to put smile and cushion effects of the people’s hardship, Kaduna State Speaker and Chairman of Northern Speakers forum. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani and the House of Representatives Member representing Igabi Federal Constituency Hon. zayyad Ibrahim has jointly empowered their Constituents with over 30,000,000 cash and fertilizer.

The Speaker who entered the hall of the Kaduna international trade complex venue of the flag off program of the empowerment amidst cheers said, it was a thing of joy for them to have the opportunity to put smiles on the faces of their Constituents.

He said, the entire 600 polling units that makes up the 12 wards of Igabi constituency will benefit from the gesture of fertilizer distribution and cash donation.

The benefiting wards are Igabi, Afaka,Turunku, Gwaraji, Rigachukwu, Zangon Aya, Birnin yero, kwarau, kerawa, Panshanu, Rigasa and Sabon Birni wards.

The Speaker who performed the presentation of the money stressed that 10 people from each polling unit will be empowered with N10,000 and a bag of fertilizer across the 600 polling units of the local government, adding that the fertilizer is to assist the farmers as we approach the farming season while the cash will help to foot some family bills.

Hon. Zailani reminded the gathering that election winning now begins from the polling units hence the need for the polling units to be tightened up effectively for a resounding victory.

” I urge you to vote all the candidates of the APC in the coming election beginning with the Presidential and national Assembly and that of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, and let us deemphasize voting on the basis of religion in the 2023 general elections”.

On his part, the House of Representatives Member Hon. Ibrahim urged all that trooped out for the empowerment to translate such mamoth crowd to votes during the election, adding that all should get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote APC candidates during the election.

Speaking on the gesture, Hon. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani Special Adviser Media to the Hon Speaker said, the people of Igabi local government are always on the mind of the Speaker as to how to better their lives.

He recalled that in December 2022, the Speaker distributed 12 brand new cars to Igabi local government ward party chairmen and also empowered over 1000 of his constituents with over 10 million naira.

Similarly, he said, Igabi local government has never been so blessed with representation at the green chamber like it has now in the person of Hon. Ibrahim whom he said has attracted so many projects to the local government and appealed that he should be voted to return back to the House on February 25 election.

At the program which had a large turn out of people had in the Speakers entourage the Uba Sani campaign Director General, Prof. Muhammad Bello, candidate of the Kaduna Central Senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Abdullahi Sani Dattijo, Igabi local government Chairman, Hon.Jabir khamis among other party members.

Various speakers at the empowerment program commended Rt. Hon. Zailani and Hon. Ibrahim for always puting their people first and empowering them with both cash and items.