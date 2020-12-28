From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A notorious and wanted bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, and his gang members were killed on Monday by a rival group over sharing a large herd of rustled cattle in Kaduna.

The clash was said to have occurred at a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

A dispute over the sharing formula of a large herd of rustled cattle was said to have triggered the fatal confrontation between the two rival gangs.

Criminals from the rival sides were also said to have been killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

Kachalla, who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, is believed to be responsible for the kidnappings of three seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and killing of one of the Seminarians in January.

News of Kachalla’s death is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement reads: