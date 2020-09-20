Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Critical stakeholders in the administration of justice in Kaduna State met at the weekend to develop an implementation framework for Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law 2018 in the state.

This was at the instance of a leading non-governmental organisation in the advocacy and campaign against violence against women (VAW), Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA).

Project Officer, WRAPA, Kaduna, Bukola Ajao, said though the law had been signed since December 1, 2018, many people were unaware of it. “With this meeting, we will develop an implementation framework to push for the effective implementation of this law,” she said.

Director of Public Prosecution for Kaduna State, Bayero Dari, said ignorance of the law was not an excuse, hence, the need to simplify the VAPP law and create awareness so citizens can appreciate and use it. “Beating your wife is no longer what elders will sit and say, wife, don’t be angry, go back to your husband. This will no longer happen. The court will compel you to take care of your wife. If you beat her, the court will punish you adequately,” he warned.