The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the payment of N1. 382 billion as end-of-year bonuses to civil servants in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Kaduna

According to the statement, all civil servants in the State would this December receive bonuses ranging from 30% of monthly pay for senior civil servants and 100% for junior civil servants.

He further explained that the end-of-year bonuses was part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

“Under the scheme, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as bonus, while middle level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, and senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above, will receive 30% of their monthly earning”, the statement said.

“In September 2019, the Kaduna State government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage”, Adekeye noted, adding that the state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on the defined benefit scheme. (NAN)