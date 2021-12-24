The Kaduna State Government has earmarked N14.8 billion in its 2022 budget for the provision of critical infrastructure in basic schools.

This is contained in the 2022 Budget of N278.6 billion signed into law by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, as obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

The document showed that N2.5 billion was earmarked for the provision of Infrastructure for Special Education Schools and N3.9 billion to 2022 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) intervention fund.

It also showed that N1.1 billion was allocated as a matching grant for UBEC 2021 Intervention Projects, while N3.8 billion was allocated for intervention on primary education development.

Also, N2.9 billion represented rollover of the 2017, 2019 and 2020 UBEC matching grant projects, N429 million for infrastructural intervention in 10 schools by AMA Foundation, andN126 million for construction of two prototype blocks of classrooms.

The document further showed that N46.5 million was spent on the expansion of existing school infrastructure to address overcrowding in six local government areas namely Jema’a, Sanga, Igabi, Sabon Gari and Lere.

According to the budget details, N432.2 million will be spent on procurement of school equipment with N1.9 million earmarked for procurement of support materials, and N2.5 million of teaching and learning materials.

It showed that N1.1 million would be spent on procurement of sports and skills materials, and N74.1 million for provision of science and laboratory equipment for Junior Secondary Schools.

Also, N22.8 million was allocated for the provision of first aid boxes for Junior Secondary Schools, N181.4 million for the procurement of pupils and teachers’ textbooks and N2.9 million to provision office equipment.

Other allocations of procurement are N28.3 million for the provision of environmental and social safeguard system, and N117.2 million for provision of school support materials to new pupils.

Similarly, N1.23 million would be expended on various monitoring and evaluation activities, N628.6 million on capacity building training and teacher professional development programmes and N630.8 million on school feeding in primary and secondary schools.

The document also showed that N495.4 million would be spent on intervention and mapping out of school children, while N22.1 million would be spent on sensitisation to decrease the number of out of school children.

It further showed that N43.7 million was earmarked for school support visits by mentors and coaches, N12.6 million to conduct impact assessment, N12.9 million to conduct Annual School Census 2020/2021.

The development of the State Basic Education Strategic Plan 2020 to 2023 got N3.8 million, e-learning programme N91 million, and N63.5 million for sensitisation of School-Based Management Committees.

Community sensitisation for enrolment under the World Bank supported Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) got N6.9 million while N225.1 was allocated for follow up visit.

NAN reports that a total of N19.5 billion was allocated to the board, representing 6.98 per cent of the total budget size of 278.6 billion.

Out of the N19.5 billion, N18.8 billion was allocated for capital expenditure while N650.5 was allocated for recurrent expenditure. (NAN)