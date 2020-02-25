Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Rt Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani as the new Speaker.

Zailani’s election followed the resignation of the former Speaker, Rt Honourable Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, this morning.

According to the clerk of the House, Bello Zubairu, the former Speaker resigned his position as Speaker of the House on personal grounds.

Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, who was sworn-in immediately by Clerk of the House, was the Deputy Speaker of the House until his elevation as new Speaker.

The House also elected Honourable Muktar Isa Hazo, as the new Deputy Speaker.