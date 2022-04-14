From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai has said that his administration is negotiating with the federal government to takeover ownership of Ahmadu Bello stadium.

El-rufai said if the stadium is taken over by the State government, it will be expanded into another multi-sports facility, similar to that of Murtala Mohammed Square in the metropolis.

The governor made this known, when individual athletes and sports teams who won medals for Kaduna state at both local and International sports competitions were presented to him at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

‘’Mr President has agreed in principle to the transfer of Ahmadu Bello Staduim back to Kaduna state and we are working out the details between the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Youths and Sports,’’ he disclosed.

The governor listed a number of initiatives that his administration has undertaken since he assumed office.

He also pointed out that the newly remodeled Murtala Mohammed Square is meant to be the new centre of Kaduna, ‘’where people can walk, engage in sports, play as well as enjoy.

According to El Rufai, there will be five restaurants in Murtala Mohammed Square, a clinic, a boutique hotel and all kinds of sporting facilities.

‘’Our hope is to replicate Murtala Mohammed Square not only in Ahmadu Bello Stadium but also do something similar in Kafanchan and Zaria, so that our rural people will come closer to modern sports facilities,’’ he added.

“We have also reintroduced schools sports, so that we can get athletes and other sporting talents, right the primary and secondary school levels. We are also developing sporting facilities.

‘’We are building neighborhood sports centres. Senator Uba Sani of the Central Zone is building seven of those. I am also contributing one in my Unguwan Sarki ward. And many of my colleagues in the State Executive Council will be donating sports facilities in their neighborhoods,’’ he added. According to El Rufai, the rationale behind building neighborhood sports centres is to enable people access facilities easily, ‘’ so that people don’t have to travel long distances, either to the township stadium, Ahmadu Bello Stadium or Murtala Mohammed Square, to practice. ‘’ The governor also disclosed that Kaduna State Government is ‘’also undertaking a major redevelopment and upgrade of the Ranchers Bees Stadium or the Township Stadium, into a modern stadium.’’

The governor further said that his administration believes that sports is not just an activity to occupy young people but a multi-billion dollar business.

‘’We are going to get our Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) to be interfacing with sports associations, so that you can get sponsors that will pay you a lot of money, for doing what you enjoy,’’ he said.

Kaduna state believes that ‘’the involvement of sponsors like NIKE, PUMA ADIDAS and other, will reduce the need for and reliance on government funding, for sports,’’ he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Sports Development, Mr Idris Nyam noted that ‘’Kaduna State has a very rich and robust sports culture which now spans over a century of recorded history, with the establishment of the Kaduna Golf Club in the year 1921. ‘’

‘’Since then, Kaduna State has continued to achieve major milestones in Sports, as demonstrated in the commissioning of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in 1965, being the second oldest stadium in Nigeria,’’ he added.

According to Mr Nyam, the state has produced several professional sports men and women highlighting career successes both locally and internationally.

‘’In football, we have names such as Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Macauley Chrisantus, Celestine Babayaro, Garba Lawal, Tijjani Babangida, Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, Stephen Musa,’’ he said.

Nyam also listed Maryam Usman, an Olympian bronze medalist, Scott Nnaji, Ujiri Masai, and Mohammed Tijjani, as notable names in basketball, adding that Samaila Usman and Grace Ayuba are award-winning cyclists.